Analysts Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to Post $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. TFI International reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $5.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Desjardins raised their target price on TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Shares of TFII traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,948. TFI International has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

