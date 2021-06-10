Analysts Anticipate CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to announce $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. CSX reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.09. The stock had a trading volume of 172,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17. CSX has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

CSX shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, June 4th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 28th.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.68%.

In other CSX news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $3,128,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $50,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,871,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $4,321,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

