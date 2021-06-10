Analysts Anticipate BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. BGSF posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). BGSF had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 0.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGSF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGSF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BGSF by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BGSF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BGSF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BGSF by 62.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BGSF during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGSF stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19. BGSF has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $16.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

About BGSF

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

