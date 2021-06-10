Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Hits New 52-Week High at $166.51

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $166.51 and last traded at $164.91, with a volume of 2416408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.48.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.25. The company has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,936 shares of company stock worth $10,780,627 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 84,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 59,979 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $1,498,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

