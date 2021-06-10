AMS Capital Ltda Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AMS Capital Ltda boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 125.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 3.6% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $22,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Paul John Balson grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE:NOW traded up $20.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $485.48. The company had a trading volume of 60,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 619.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $499.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.87 and a twelve month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $413,983.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $8,755,315 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.83.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.