Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amplifon SpA provides hearing solutions and services. It operates principally in Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Austria, Holland, the United States, Hungary and Egypt. Amplifon SpA is based in Milan, Italy. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Amplifon in a research report on Tuesday.

Amplifon stock opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Amplifon has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $46.76.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

