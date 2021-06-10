AMO Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $440,867.00 (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last week, AMO Coin has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One AMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. AMO Coin has a total market cap of $37.29 million and approximately $440,867.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00063820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00023849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.05 or 0.00849953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00047226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,088.17 or 0.08493126 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin (CRYPTO:AMO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,071,148,719 coins. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

