AMLT (AMLT) Price Down 13.3% Over Last Week

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. One AMLT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AMLT has a market capitalization of $10.35 million and $11,832.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AMLT has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AMLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00063815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00023775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.42 or 0.00857326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,099.50 or 0.08532672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00089610 BTC.

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT (AMLT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,111,082 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMLT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.