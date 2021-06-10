Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Cut by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.81.

AMGN traded up $3.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $243.48. The company had a trading volume of 84,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,228. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

