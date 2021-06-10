American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMSWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get American Software alerts:

Shares of AMSWA opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $924.66 million, a PE ratio of 166.29 and a beta of 0.50.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Software will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.23%.

In other news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $147,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,647 shares of company stock worth $406,428 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in American Software in the first quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in American Software by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Software by 208.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 77.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.