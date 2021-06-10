American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.040-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.02 million-79.66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.92 million.

Shares of APEI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.31. The stock had a trading volume of 101,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,106. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $528.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on APEI. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Public Education currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.29.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.