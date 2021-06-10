American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $215,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hiatt sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $251,952.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,582.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $61.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $77.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

