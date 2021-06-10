American International Group Inc. Sells 154 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VICR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vicor by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vicor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vicor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vicor by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 131,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,905 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $191,014.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,744,869.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $93,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,790 shares of company stock worth $540,922. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 119.23 and a beta of 0.67. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $63.68 and a 1-year high of $104.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VICR. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

