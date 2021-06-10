American International Group Inc. Sells 1,108 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 29,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 167,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

PFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $50,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,955.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,647 shares of company stock valued at $798,339. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFS opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.