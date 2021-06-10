American International Group Inc. Increases Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohu alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on COHU shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

COHU stock opened at $36.12 on Thursday. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.96.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.