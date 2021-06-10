American International Group Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth $668,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth $13,663,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 104.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 117,991 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth $8,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 192.37, a PEG ratio of 94.39 and a beta of 1.58. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.64 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on GBX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares in the company, valued at $24,666,414.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.20 per share, with a total value of $482,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,595,367.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

