American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter worth $291,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $132.20 on Thursday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $141.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 95.68%.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $110,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 3,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $375,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,887 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

