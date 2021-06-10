American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 155,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NYMT opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -28.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NYMT. B. Riley began coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.