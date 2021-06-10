American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. American Homes 4 Rent traded as high as $38.94 and last traded at $38.88, with a volume of 1304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.69.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $3,068,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,442 shares of company stock worth $9,509,487 over the last 90 days. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Boston Partners lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000,000 after purchasing an additional 407,903 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,228,000 after buying an additional 89,800 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.47.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

