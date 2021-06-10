American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.49 Million

Equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will post $310.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $309.79 million and the highest is $311.66 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $283.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMH. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $261,969.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,442 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,487 over the last three months. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

