American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Insider Sells $561,520.00 in Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $561,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE AFG opened at $124.01 on Thursday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.09.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $14.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.5%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 23,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 391.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 37,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

