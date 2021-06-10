Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.650-3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AEE traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.36. 1,194,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren has a 52-week low of $67.14 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.80.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.17.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,500. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

