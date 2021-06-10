Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 55.6% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 32.9% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 788,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,124,000 after acquiring an additional 195,150 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,674,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE opened at $85.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.14 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.17.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

