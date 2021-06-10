Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Amcor makes up 1.4% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Amcor by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Amcor by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,790,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,611,000 after acquiring an additional 202,759 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 670,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 20,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 16,099 shares in the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMCR stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $12.09. 45,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,521,407. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.95.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

