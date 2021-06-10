AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Director Sells $705,746.84 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Director Philip Lader sold 14,246 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $705,746.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMC traded down $5.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,295,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,595,547. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.21.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.22) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMC. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 281.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

