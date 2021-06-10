Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. HSBC raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of AMADY opened at $78.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.39. Amadeus IT Group has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $79.19.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 42.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $598.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.78 million. Research analysts expect that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

