Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 2,855 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,086,000 after buying an additional 145,272 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,025,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,820 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,635,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,742,000 after purchasing an additional 373,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,017,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Under Armour by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,956,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after purchasing an additional 183,307 shares during the period. 38.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,956. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Separately, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

