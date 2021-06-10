Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 47.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,130 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,273,000 after buying an additional 840,392 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,983,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after acquiring an additional 23,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 306,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,514 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UCTT traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.54. The stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,996. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.01.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $392,389.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,205.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,185 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

