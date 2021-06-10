Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,241 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1,723.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAP stock traded down $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $194.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,496. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.70. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.32. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.33 and a 12-month high of $210.18.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.37.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

