Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $642,000 Stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 425.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter worth $807,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 110,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,398. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $2,521,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,179.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 4,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $289,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,051,438 shares of company stock valued at $95,049,167 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

