Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $604,000 Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,249,000 after buying an additional 185,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,649,000 after buying an additional 170,537 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,506,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,885,000 after purchasing an additional 93,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,236,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,274,000 after purchasing an additional 42,434 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

BC stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,151. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

