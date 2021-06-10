Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.69. The stock had a trading volume of 21,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,744. The company has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.