Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 91.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7,848.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,907,000 after buying an additional 916,663 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $19,620,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 138.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,163,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,215,000 after buying an additional 674,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 142.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,061,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after acquiring an additional 622,631 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.19 and a beta of 2.07.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $632,597.40. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 18,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $551,271.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,860.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,722 shares of company stock worth $11,862,106 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

