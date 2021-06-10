Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys 6,236 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 18,341.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the quarter. Nasdaq makes up about 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Nasdaq by 59.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.54. 3,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,278. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.23 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

