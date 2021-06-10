Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,747 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1,919.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.0% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $461.81. 19,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,131. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.41 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $461.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $188.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.38.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,467 shares of company stock valued at $12,992,174 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

