Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,960 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Forward Air worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 237,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 4.6% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

FWRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

FWRD stock opened at $94.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.12 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.43. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $46.23 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.37 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $477,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,175,013.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $736,095.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,936.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

