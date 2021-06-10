Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 10,221 Shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,998 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Reliant Bancorp were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 14.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

RBNC stock opened at $29.45 on Thursday. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $31.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

In related news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $26,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,005.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.