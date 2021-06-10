Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of WesBanco worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 2,152.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $38.24 on Thursday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

In related news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $54,480.00. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,821.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

