Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of Arvinas worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARVN. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Arvinas by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Arvinas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Arvinas by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ARVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $78.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.64. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,670,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,522.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

