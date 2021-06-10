Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Coty were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Creative Planning lifted its position in Coty by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,284 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Coty by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. 26.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage purchased 245,700 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “focus list” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.12. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

