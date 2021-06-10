Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC)

Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

