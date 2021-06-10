Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 40.7% during the first quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 22,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 126.9% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 15,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 35.6% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 36,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

BABA opened at $213.32 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $204.39 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $577.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

