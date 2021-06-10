Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stock Holdings Raised by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,584,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,465,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after buying an additional 1,149,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2,494.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,072,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,008,000 after buying an additional 1,031,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,151,000 after buying an additional 1,024,729 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXN stock opened at $179.18 on Thursday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.91 and a 12 month high of $179.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ALXN shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

