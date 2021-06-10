Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AIXXF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aixtron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Aixtron stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 940. Aixtron has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $24.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.05.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

