Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €125.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €125.00 ($147.06) price target by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €115.38 ($135.75).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €110.60 ($130.12) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €100.93. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

