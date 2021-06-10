AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.09. AIkido Pharma shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 3,889,400 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $94.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIKI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AIkido Pharma by 2,753,862.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,542,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,542,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AIkido Pharma by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 476,931 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in AIkido Pharma by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 346,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 261,937 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AIkido Pharma by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 121,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in AIkido Pharma by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 107,559 shares in the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

