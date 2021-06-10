Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 57,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,027,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,450,000 after acquiring an additional 248,634 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,636.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,657,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $44,691,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,149 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,603,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GT. Argus upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

GT opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.