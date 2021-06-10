Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,957 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 24.6% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 314,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after purchasing an additional 62,090 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,064,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LITE opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.95. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LITE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.65.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.