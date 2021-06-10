Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $762,000 in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1,834.8% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth $88,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $32.65 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

