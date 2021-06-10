Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Copart by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart stock opened at $122.53 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.55 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.